Google emerges as India’s ‘most attractive’ employer

New Delhi: Google has emerged as India’s most attractive employer brand, as revealed by the Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2026, followed by Tata Group and Amazon, according to findings of the Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2026 released on Wednesday.



The REBR 2026, which draws on insights from over 1.75 lakh respondents across 34 markets and close to 3,500 respondents in India, noted that 46 per cent of Indian talent plan to change jobs in the next six months, while 32 per cent changed their employer in the last six months.

The other companies that feature in the top 10 most attractive employer brands in India in REBR 2026 include -- Samsung India at the 4th position, Infosys (5th), Reliance Industries (6th), ITC Group (7th), Hindustan Unilever (8th), Mahindra & Mahindra (9th) and Dell Technologies Ltd (10th). As per the survey, work-life balance, equal opportunities, career progression, salary and benefits, and a very good reputation form the core Employee Value Proposition drivers for Indian workforce.

“With nearly half of the workforce contemplating a career move over the next six months, enterprise resilience depends on looking far beyond surface-level benefits. While many employers have made substantial progress, talent expectations are expanding faster than organisational structures can adapt,” Narayan Iyer, MD, Randstad India, said.

Iyer further noted that as India continues to attract global investment and expand its economic footprint, organisations that actively re-think their talent strategies will lead the market in talent attraction and retention.

“Ultimately, the future belongs to employers who master the art of making growth, flexibility, fairness, purpose, and reward coexist, rather than compete,” he said.

This year’s findings reveal that India’s workforce is entering what can be described as the era of the “Balanced Employer” - organisations that can simultaneously deliver meaningful work, career growth, inclusivity, wellbeing, flexibility and competitive rewards.

The survey further noted that performance recognition and career continuity, alongside reliable pay and benefits, are the strongest foundations of job security in India.