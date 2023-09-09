G20 agrees to address debt vulnerabilities

New Delhi: The G20 leaders on Saturday agreed to urgently and effectively address debt vulnerabilities in developing countries, including Zambia, Ghana and Sri Lanka. Debt vulnerability-related issues of three countries — Zambia, Ghana and Ethiopia — are addressed under common framework, while Sri Lanka is outside the framework.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration noted that with notable tightening in global financial conditions, which could worsen debt vulnerabilities, persistent inflation and geoeconomic tensions, the balance of risks remains tilted to the downside. The G20 leaders committed to promote resilient growth by urgently and effectively addressing debt vulnerabilities in developing countries, the Declaration said.

The leaders re-emphasise the importance of addressing debt vulnerabilities in low and middle-income countries in an effective, comprehensive and systematic manner.