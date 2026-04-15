Chandrababu Naidu launches India’s first open-access quantum facilities

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated India’s first open-access quantum computing facilities, marking a major step in the country’s advanced technology ambitions. The launch included the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility-1 at SRM University and the virtual inauguration of Facility-2 at Medha Towers in Gannavaram, coinciding with World Quantum Day.

Naidu said the state aims to develop an indigenous quantum computer soon and assured that funding will not be a constraint for innovation. He urged public universities to match private institutions in fostering research, startups and a robust innovation ecosystem.

Calling it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity,” he noted that India had missed earlier global hardware revolutions but can lead in quantum technologies. The Amaravati systems—1S and 1Q—will function as hardware testbeds for validation, benchmarking and certification under real-world conditions, enabling India to build and refine quantum technologies domestically.

The project brings together leading institutions, including Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Indian Institute of Science and Defence Research and Development Organisation, alongside industry partners. Officials said the system has been assembled largely through a domestic supply chain, marking a milestone in national capability.

Naidu emphasised that quantum technology could transform sectors such as healthcare and agriculture while creating opportunities across engineering, research and manufacturing.