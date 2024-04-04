CBDT enables ITR for FY24

New Delhi: The I-T department on Thursday said ITRs 1, 2, 4 and 6 have been made available on e-filing portal from April 1, 2024, and about 23,000 returns have already been filed for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

This is for the first time in recent years that the Income Tax department has enabled taxpayers to file their I-T Returns on the first day of the new financial year and, is a step towards ease of compliance and seamless taxpayer services.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. ITR-2 is filed by people having income from residential property. In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said it has facilitated taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the 2024-25 Assessment Year (relevant to FY24) from April 1, 2024.

“The ITRs — i.e. ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 — commonly used by taxpayers are available on the e-filing portal from April 1, 2024 onwards for taxpayers to file their returns. Companies will also be able to file their ITRs through ITR-6 from April 1 onwards,” the CBDT said.

As a precursor to this, CBDT had notified the ITR forms early, beginning with ITRs 1 and 4 that were notified on December 22, 2023, ITR-6 was notified on January 24, 2024 and ITR-2 was notified on January 31, 2024.