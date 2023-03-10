Bourses snaps 3-day winning run, Sensex falls over 541 pts

Equity benchmark Sensex declined over 541 points on Thursday, pressured by heavy selling in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank amid a sluggish trend in the global markets.

Besides, concerns over a sharp interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and a weak rupee against major currencies overseas further weighed on sentiment, traders said.

Snapping its three-day gaining streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex opened strong but came under severe selling pressure to close 541.81 points or 0.90 per cent lower at 59,806.28.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 164.80 points or 0.93 per cent to 17,589.60.

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, skidding 3.31 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, L&T, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

Among sectoral indices, auto tanked 1.71 per cent, consumer durable went lower by 1.17 per cent, realty (1.08 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.05 per cent), and IT (0.96 per cent).

Power, metal, industrial, utilities and capital goods were among the winners. In the broader markets, the BSE midcap fell 0.55 per cent and the small-cap slipped 0.20 per cent.

The domestic market could hardly hold on to its previous gains as the Fed chair’s reaffirmation of his hawkish statement brought in more worries. In this backdrop, the upcoming US job data will have a substantial impact on the Fed’s policy decisions in its upcoming FOMC meeting. A stronger-than-expected jobs report will prompt the US Fed to raise interest rates by 50 bps, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

After showing a sustainable upside bounce from the lows on Wednesday, Nifty witnessed sharp reversal on the downside on Thursday and closed the day lower by 164 points. After opening with a slightly positive note, the market unable to sustain the opening gains for long and started with weakness in the early part of the session, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.01 per cent to $82.65 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they sold shares worth Rs 561.78 crore, according to exchange data.