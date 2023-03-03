Bourses rebound from previous day’s fall, Sensex rallies 900 pts

Mumbai: The Sensex jumped nearly 900 points and the Nifty rallied over 272 points on Friday, bouncing back from the previous day’s fall, following a positive trend in global equities and fresh foreign fund inflows.



The BSE Sensex rallied 899.62 points or 1.53 per cent to end at 59,808.97 after starting the trade on a positive note. During the day, it jumped 1,057.69 points or 1.79 per cent to 59,967.04. The NSE Nifty advanced 272.45 points or 1.57 per cent to settle at 17,594.35.

Equity investors became richer by Rs 3.43 lakh crore on Friday amid an overall positive trend in the market and the benchmark Sensex jumping nearly 900 points.

The market capitalsation of BSE-listed firms rose Rs 3,43,173.59 crore to Rs 2,63,42,218.11 crore.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, ITC, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC and Titan were the major gainers.

Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Nestle and Asian Paints were the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.68 per cent and midcap index jumped 0.58 per cent.

The sectoral indices ended in the green, with services rallying 3.17 per cent, bankex jumping 2.13 per cent, utilities (1.84 per cent), financial services (1.76 per cent), commodities (1.69 per cent) and power (1.60 per cent).

The embattled Adani Group has sold minority stakes in four of its listed companies to US-based GQG Partners for Rs 15,446 crore as the apple-to-airport conglomerate, recovering from a sell-off triggered by a short-seller report, looks to shore up liquidity ahead of the $2 billion debt repayment due in the coming

months.

Shares of all Adani Group companies rallied on Friday, with Adani Enterprises jumping nearly 17 per cent. In past three trading sessions, the combined market valuation of the ten listed firms have jumped more than Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 57.2 in January to 59.4 in February — its highest level in 12 years. The expansion of services sector was supported by favourable demand conditions and new business gains, the monthly survey said on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.07 per cent to $84.69 per barrel.