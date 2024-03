‘Bharat Textile Expo to be an annual affair’

The mega textile exhibition — Bharat Tex — will now be held every year in the country as the first event, concluded last week witnessed participation of over 3,500 exhibitors & 3,000 buyers from 111 nations, AEPC said on Sunday.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council said that as many as 63 pacts were announced during the expo with international institutions focusing on collaborations in research, innovation, entrepreneurship, new product development, skilling and sustainability. “The Bharat Tex expo will be an annual affair,” AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said.

He said the industry is working on sustainable production practices as it would help enhance the competitiveness of the sector in the global market. He added that the mantra given by PM Narendra Modi to boost textiles exports through 5F - Farm to Fiber, Fiber to Factory, Factory to Fashion, Fashion to Foreign — will energise the textiles export sector.