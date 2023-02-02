B’desh wants revision of power purchase agreement with Adani

Dhaka/New Delhi: Bangladesh has sought revision of a 2017 power purchase agreement with Adani Power Ltd as the price for the coal-generated electricity appeared too expensive, officials said in Dhaka on Thursday.

"We have communicated with the Indian company seeking revision of the agreement," an official of the state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDC) told PTI on the condition of anonymity and without elaborating on the matter.

Media reports suggested that the "high coal price" to be purchased for the Adani plant at India's Jharkhand emerged as the key factor for the dispute.

According to Bangladesh's private UNB news agency, the letter of the BPDC, which is to procure the power, sought the revision as it received a request from Adani Power in relation to opening LCs in India to import the coal for the 1,600 MW plant in Godda district of Jharkhand.

"In our view, the coal price they have quoted (USD400/MT) is excessive - it should be less than USD 250/MT, which is what we are paying for the imported coal at our other thermal power plants," an unidentified BPDC official told the UNB.

When asked about Bangladesh's call for the revision of the pact, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi that it is a deal between a sovereign government and an Indian company.

"I understand you are referring to a deal between a sovereign government and an Indian company. I do not think we are involved in this," he said.

When pressed further on whether it does not fall under the purview of bilateral engagement, he said the government focuses largely on issues like greater economic integration and connectivity with countries in the neighbourhood.

"We do think that greater economic integration and connectivity with our neighbours assist our process of development. We have been talking about our neighbours benefiting from the economic growth of India," Bagchi said.

"We have tried to make it easier for connectivity be it physical or energy or power transmission or any of those or even waterways," he said.