Adani Power net jumps over nine fold to Rs6,594 crore in Sept quarter

New Delhi: Adani Power’s consolidated profit jumped over nine fold to Rs 6,594 crore in the September quarter of this year compared to the year ago, due higher one-time income, and deferred tax assets.

“Consolidated Profit After Tax for Q2 FY24 (July-September) was higher by 848 per cent at Rs 6,594 crore vs Rs 696 crore for Q2 FY23; due to improved EBITDA, higher one-time income, and recognition of deferred tax asset,” a company statement said.

The company said the consolidated continuing total revenue for Q2 FY24 is higher by 61 per cent at Rs 12,155 crore, versus Rs 7,534 crore in the same period a year ago, mainly due to greater sales volumes.

This increase in revenue was a result of greater sales volumes including the contribution of the Godda power plant and higher merchant sales, it explained. Lower import coal prices helped in higher offtake of power under import coal-based Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) of Mundra and Udupi plants, it stated

Tariffs under these PPAs are determined according to approved regulatory processes and track international coal prices, it stated. Consolidated power sale volume at 18.1 Billion Units (BU) in Q2 FY24, up by 65 per cent from 11 BU a year ago, due to improved power demand and higher operating capacity, it stated.

Consolidated continuing EBITDA for Q2 FY24 is higher by 202 per cent at Rs 4,336 crore, versus Rs 1,438 crore a year ago, due to greater sales volumes, lower fuel cost, and higher merchant tariffs, it explained.

The operating performance for Q2 FY 2023-24 includes the 1,600 MW Godda Ultra-supercritical thermal power plant of APL’s subsidiary Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd (APJL), which was commissioned in Q1 FY 2023-24 (April-June 2023).