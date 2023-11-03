Adani Enterprise Sept qtr net profit halves

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship firm on Thursday reported halving of the second quarter net profit as losses in the mining business widened and operating expenses rose.

Adani Enterprises Ltd’s July-September quarter consolidated net profit of Rs 222.82 crore was down 50.5 per cent when compared with Rs 460.94 crore net profit in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

While operating expenses rose 8 per cent, the company booked a one-time loss of Rs 88 crore on realisable value of assets held for sale of one of the subsidiaries of the group, Mundra Solar PV Ltd.

Losses on commercial mining widened to about Rs 340 crore from Rs 132.22 crore in July-September 2022.

AEL’s businesses of new energy and airport posted robust growth in revenues and pre-tax profits. New energy business, which includes solar module manufacturing, saw revenues triple to Rs 1,939 crore and EBITDA rose 11x to Rs 628 crore. Airports business saw a 49 per cent jump in revenues to Rs 1946 crore and a 15 per cent increase in EBITDA to Rs 568 crore.