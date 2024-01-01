4 years since SC verdict, Karsevakpuram remains a curiosity corner of Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Ayodhya native Aarti religiously polishes a block of ornately carved stone weathered over the years as curious visitors walk around at a workshop running in the holy city for more than 30 years.

‘These stones will be sent to the site of construction of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya. We feel good that we are contributing to it,’ Aarti told PTI while working.

She is among a group of women who perform this job every day from 8 am to 5 pm with an hour-long lunch break in between at Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run ‘karyashala’ in Ayodhya’s Karsevakpuram.

However, Aarti and a few other women workers put in ‘extra 10 minutes’ even after the official closing time of work.

‘It (extra time) is for bhagwan ji’ says Aarti, who has been working on burnishing these faded stones for more than a year now. With an iron blade, she patiently removes inch by inch the black marks that have settled on the surface of carved stone, a laborious job that tests both her physical strength

and patience.