Yunus describes Hasina's ouster as Bangladesh's 'second independence', promises safety to citizens

Dhaka: Muhammad Yunus Thursday promised to deliver a government which assures safety to its citizens and urged them to assist him in rebuilding the protest-torn Bangladesh, as the Nobel laureate described the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as the country's "second independence".



Yunus, 84, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending, was appointed by President Mohammed Shahabuddin as the head of the interim government after Prime Minister Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her regime over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Yunus, who was in Paris for the Olympic Games, returned to the country via Dubai on Thursday on an Emirates flight. Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, senior officials, student leaders and civil society members welcomed him at the airport.

At an emotional press conference at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after his arrival, Yunus described the change of regime in Bangladesh as the "second independence".

"Today is a day of our pride,” he said. "We have got independence for the second time. We have to protect this independence."

He expressed gratitude to the youth who made the protest movement against Hasina successful and said he would like to stress first is to "save the country from violence so that we can move forward on the path that the students have shown us."

He urged people from all walks of life to listen to him and said he agreed to take charge of the interim administration responding to the call of the students and youths.

"If you have faith in me and trust me, then ensure that there will be no attack anywhere in the country. This is our first responsibility," he said at the crowded press briefing. "If I can’t do it and you do not listen to me, I don’t have any utility here."

He termed the anarchic activities and attacks on minority communities as "part of a conspiracy”.

"We have to form a government which assures safety to its citizens," he said.

Yunus said the country was now in the hands of the young people.

"The nation is in your hands now. Now you have to rebuild it as per your aspirations. You have to use your creativity to build the country. You have earned independence for the country," he said.

"We need to change our state structure and remove all elements of fear from it, so that people look at it and think that the state has been formed to safeguard them," Yunus added.

He also paid tribute to Abu Sayed, a student activist, who was among the first killed in police firing during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Meanwhile, policemen were slowly returning to work in response to his call.

Following the fall of the Hasina government, several police stations were attacked and set on fire, leading to many officers evacuating their stations due to the threat of more attacks. Over 500 people, including police personnel, were killed in the violence centring the students' movement.

People from all walks of life, including different political parties leaders and students, are extending all-out necessary support to the returnee police personnel so they can come to their workplaces safely, according to a press release issued by police headquarters on Thursday.

The Yunus-led interim government will lead the country for a certain period and oversee the election to transition power to an elected government.

The Army chief on Wednesday hinted that the interim government may have 15 members for now. He, however, did not disclose the possible tenure of the government.

Gen Zaman hoped that normalcy would return within three to four days as the situation across the country is improving significantly.

Yunus, whose name was first proposed for the top job by the coordinators of the student movement that led to Hasina's ouster, on Wednesday congratulated the "brave students" who took the lead in making, what he said, "our Second Victory Day possible", and appealed to all students, political parties and non-political people to stay calm.

"Let us not miss the chance by going into any senseless violence. Violence is our enemy. Please don’t create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country," he said in a statement. "If we take the path of violence everything will be destroyed. Please stay calm. Help those around you to stay calm."

His successful anti-poverty campaign through the Grameen Bank became a model which was replicated across continents.

He had been in a protracted row with Hasina’s government due to obscure reasons while authorities initiated a series of investigations against him after she came to power in 2008.

Bangladesh authorities launched a review of the statutory Grameen Bank's activities in 2011 and fired Yunus as its founding managing director on charges of violating the government retirement regulation.

Yunus was charged under dozens of cases during Hasina's regime.

In January, a court sentenced Yunus to six months in jail on charges of labour law violation.

Many people believe Hasina became enraged when Yunus announced that he would form a political party in 2007 when a military-backed government ran the country and Hasina was in prison.