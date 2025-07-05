'We have come together to stay together': Uddhav at joint rally with Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said he and his cousin Raj Thackeray have "come together to stay together", while sharing the political stage with the MNS chief for the first time in almost 20 years. Uddhav also said he and Raj will capture power in the Mumbai civic body and Maharashtra together.

"We have come together to stay together," he asserted. After two decades, Uddhav and Raj shared the public stage and hosted a victory gathering, titled 'Awaj Marathicha', to celebrate the rollback of two GRs issued earlier by the government introducing Hindi as a third language from class 1 in state schools. The Sena (UBT) chief also said, "We won't let the government impose Hindi on us".