Two IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district

Two fighter planes of the Indian Air Force — a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000—crashed near Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on January 28, the Defence Ministry claimed. Search and rescue operations are currently going on.

The Chief of Air Force has already briefed Defence Minister Rajnath about the crash of two aircrafts of IAF. As per reports, the Minister enquired about the condition of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely

According to reports, the two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on.

Further details on the incident are awaited.