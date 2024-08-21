Four killed in pharma company fire accident in Andhra Pradesh

Four workers of a pharmaceutical company here died after a fire broke out at the unit on Wednesday. Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said the accident occurred around 2 pm at Escientia pharma plant.

“We lost four employees. The incident happened not because of a reactor blast,” Krishnan said. Officials suspect it to be an electricity-related fire. Around 30 injured people were shifted to different hospitals in Anakapalli and Atchutapuram, she said. Further, the collector said 13 people trapped in the unit were rescued.