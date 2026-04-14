Twin road tragedies in Maha, Gujarat leave 18 dead

Thane/ Surendranagar (Gujarat): At least 18 people were killed in two separate road accidents in Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday, with authorities pointing to overcrowding, reckless driving and road conditions as key factors behind the tragedies. The incidents, which occurred hours apart, involved a head-on collision between a van and a heavy vehicle in Thane district and a speeding truck running over a group of pilgrims in Surendranagar. Several others were injured, and investigations are underway in both cases.



In Maharashtra’s Thane district, 11 people, including three women, died after an overcrowded van collided head-on with a transit mixer truck on a bridge over the Ulhas River. The accident took place around 10.45 am near Raite village on the Kalyan-Murbad-Malshej highway, according to police officials.

The van, operating as a local shuttle taxi, was travelling from Kalyan to Murbad when it crashed into the oncoming truck. Officials said all occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were killed. The victims included eight men and three women.

Murbad Tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh said the impact left the van completely mangled. “The occupants were crushed inside,” he said, adding that the bodies were moved to the Goveli primary health centre for post-mortem examinations.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the vehicle, authorised to carry six passengers, had 11 people on board. He urged commuters to avoid travelling in overloaded vehicles and called for greater public awareness around road safety. Local residents said one side of the road was closed due to ongoing construction, forcing traffic into a single lane. They also alleged that such van services routinely operate beyond permitted capacity, charging between Rs 70 and Rs 100 per seat.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the crash as “extremely tragic”, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered condolences and said a detailed probe would be conducted. Police have registered a case and are examining the circumstances that led to the collision.

In a separate incident in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district, seven people were killed and four others injured after a speeding truck ran over a group of pilgrims in the early hours of Monday. The accident occurred around 1.30 am on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway near Bhaskarpara village.

Police said the victims were part of a group of around 500 devotees walking from Rajkot to Bahucharaji to offer prayers at a temple. The group was heading towards Chharad village for a night halt when the truck, loaded with cotton, struck them from behind as they attempted to pass a stationary dumper on the roadside.

Six people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Viramgam. The deceased included four women. Officials said three of the injured sustained minor wounds, while one person was referred to a hospital in Rajkot for further treatment.

“The truck was coming at full speed from behind when it hit the pilgrims,” said a police official, adding that the driver fled the scene but was later taken into custody. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Both accidents have drawn attention to road safety concerns, including overloading, speeding and inadequate traffic management, as officials continue to probe the causes.