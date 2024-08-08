This is cruel, biggest heartbreak: India in shock

New Delhi: India was in a state of disbelief after Vinesh Phogat’s shocking disqualification ahead of her 50kg wrestling final as people from all walks of life expressed their disappointment and frustration at the huge setback, calling it “cruel” and “biggest heartbreak” of the Paris Olympics.

Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

The news sparked widespread anger as fans flooded the social media with messages supporting the athlete and many also questioned the “dictatorial system”.

“This is a cruel end to Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic journey. She was unstoppable..,” wrote a fan, while another added: “biggest heartbreak of 2024 Olympics for India. Vinesh Phogat was thrown out of the Olympics due to being 100 grams overweight. The Indian lioness moving towards gold will not get any medal now. Heartbreak.”

Another user wrote: “This is terrible and cruel. You prepare for this day for the whole life and you got disqualified because you were few grams more than 50 kg. This is sad beyond words.”

Another user noted: “The whole of India is in shock. Once again Vinesh is losing to the dictatorial system.”

Indian sportspersons and other eminent personalities expressed their support for Phogat, who was taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration.

“I think it’s (the) most unfortunate. I also think it’s most unfair. I do hope that the authorities will take notice of it, take a strong response to this because this is not just the initial round,” legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said at an event in Mumbai.

“We’re talking about the world medal round and therefore this cannot and should not be taken lying down by anybody in India — whether it’s the Indian Olympic Association or the government of India. I think we actually must be protesting very very strongly about this whole thing.”

Rio Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik called it “devastating”.

“My heart is nervous and troubled, what Vinesh has done is beyond imagination. This is perhaps the most devastating incident to happen to an Indian athlete in this Olympics. We can’t even imagine what she might be going through. If it was possible, I would have given my medal to Vinesh,” Sakshi Malik wrote.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said Vinesh must be given the silver medal. “GIVE VINESH SILVER!” he wrote on X.

Former wrestler and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Geeta Phogat wrote the same. “Give Vinesh Silver,” she wrote on X.

USA wrestler and London Olympics 2012 gold medal winner Jordan Burroughs said, “GIVE VINESH SILVER!”

India’s former World Cup winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said: “I have always believed that the greatest comebacks come through after the biggest setbacks! You’ve made the entire nation proud and together we are all looking forward to seeing you come back stronger and victorious. More power to you #VineshPhogat.”

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar had a few words of encouragement for both Indian wrestlers Vinesh and Nisha Dahiya. “Nisha Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat, your courage and determination have inspired the entire nation. Nisha, fighting through injury with such spirit was truly remarkable,” he wrote on X.

“Vinesh, despite the heartbreak of disqualification, your incredible journey to the finals and victory against Yui Susaki have earned our deepest

admiration. You both embody the spirit of champions. Although the outcomes weren’t what we had hoped for, your resilience and heart have made a lasting impact. Hold your heads high, knowing that the entire nation stands with you in support.

“Thank you for giving your all for India. We are incredibly proud of you both.”

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra group, wrote: NO! NO! NO! Please make this a bad dream that I will wake up from and find it isn’t true….”