Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong murder: 8 suspects detained, investigation underway

Chennai: In a tragic incident, K Armstrong, the state president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was brutally murdered by a gang of six near his residence in Perambur on Friday. The assailants attacked Armstrong, a former councillor of Chennai Corporation, causing severe injuries that proved fatal before he could reach the hospital. According to Asra Garg, additional commissioner (North), the police have detained eight suspects in connection with the murder. Garg mentioned that the investigation is in its early stages and that ten teams have been formed to apprehend all those involved. "We have secured eight suspects so far. This is still a preliminary investigation. As we proceed, more facts and circumstances will come to light," Garg informed reporters.

While the police suspect multiple motives behind Armstrong's killing, including two to three suspicious leads, they emphasized that the exact motive will be clarified after interrogating the detained suspects. Meanwhile, the BSP workers and supporters staged protests in Chennai condemning Armstrong's murder. The protests caused a traffic jam on Poonamallee High Road as demonstrators blocked the route outside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, where Armstrong's postmortem was conducted. The incident has sparked widespread concern and demands for justice within the BSP community in Chennai, highlighting the urgency of resolving the case swiftly and bringing the perpetrators to justice.