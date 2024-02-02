Soren challenges ED arrest, SC sets up special bench for hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court stepped into the Jharkhand political turmoil on Thursday, constituting a special three-judge bench to hear the plea of ousted Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Soren, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, had challenged his detention.



The bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, M M Sundresh, and Bela M Trivedi, will hear Soren’s plea at 10:30 am on Friday. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud formed the special bench following urgent listing requests from senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi.

Earlier on Thursday, Soren was remanded to judicial custody for one day by a special PMLA court.

The ED had sought 10 days of remand, but the court reserved its final order until Friday. Soren’s lawyer, Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, described the arrest as politically motivated and lacking evidence.

“This is a conspiracy to topple the government,” Ranjan stated outside the court. “There is no proof against the former Chief Minister, and his arrest was illegal,” he said.

Soren was arrested Wednesday after a seven-hour interrogation by the ED regarding an alleged land scam. He had resigned as Chief Minister prior to his arrest.

Following the court decision, Soren was taken to Birsa Munda Central Jail. As he exited the courthouse, supporters chanted slogans in his favor, which he acknowledged with a gesture.

In a pre-arrest interview, Soren denied wrongdoing and lashed out at the BJP-led government, accusing them of targeting him through probe agencies for “political objectives.”

Soren spoke to Kapil Sibal on his YouTube show “Dil Se” before his arrest. He claimed the BJP has been trying to topple the JMM government since its formation.

“Our primary opposition was involved in challenges from the beginning,” he said, referencing unnamed adversaries.

The interview, filmed in Delhi on Tuesday and released Thursday, featured Soren taking a lighthearted approach to the ED summons he’s received since 2022.

“They don’t tell me why they’re calling me,” he chuckled. “When they finally explained, I said ‘I’ll come.’”

However, Soren turned serious when accusing the ED of being politically motivated. He claimed the agency uses tactics like mental harassment to target leaders and their families who oppose the BJP.

“We built our strength on our own, and we’ll protect it,” he declared, referring to the JMM party.

Regarding the opposition alliance, Soren remained optimistic, stating “nothing is impossible” in politics.

On the probe agencies, he admitted to growing accustomed to their actions.

“They know I’m a challenge. They try threats, inducements, now this... They couldn’t win politically, so they use other means,” he alleged.

Soren concluded defiantly, “They can target me, but I’m not scared. We entered politics to help people, and I won’t stop.”

Meanwhile, ED on Thursday claimed that JMM leader Hemant Soren, informed of his arrest at around 5 pm Wednesday evening, displayed reluctance to receive the order until he first submitted his resignation from the chief minister’s post. The agency alleges that a dozen land parcels in Ranchi, totaling about 8.5 acres, are in “illegal possession, occupation, and use” by Soren, constituting proceeds of crime under anti-money laundering laws.

The ED, seeking custody, stated that Soren left for the Governor’s House without consent and without completing ongoing proceedings. The former CM was allowed to inform his wife about his arrest at 5 pm. Although the agency sought a 10-day custody, the court decided to send Soren to judicial custody for a day. During his personal search, Soren refused to remove a religious locket and ring.

The criminal case against Soren arises from a June 2023 ECIR (ED term for FIR), following raids in April against state government employee Bhanu Pratap Prasad. The ED claims that Prasad, a custodian of land records, engaged in corrupt practices, including falsification of original records, leading to a police FIR and subsequent ED ECIR.

The ED alleges that Prasad was involved in conspiracies with others, including Hemant Soren, to acquire and conceal properties illegally. The agency claims to have established that 12 landed properties measuring 8.5 acres are under Soren’s “illegal acquisition, possession, and use.” Soren’s intentional non-compliance with summonses indicates deliberate evasion of investigation, according to the ED.

Soren contends that the land falls under the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act, making it non-transferable. He argues that documents recovered from someone’s phone cannot be taken as gospel truth to implicate and arrest him.

The ED, during a search of Soren’s Delhi residence, seized Rs 36,34,500 cash and documents linked to the investigation. The 8.5-acre asset is considered “proceeds of crime” in Soren’s “unauthorised and illegal possession and use.” The agency asserts that Soren knowingly participated in activities connected with concealing original records, projecting the property acquired illegally as untainted, and is still enjoying the proceeds of crime, constituting an offence of money laundering. with ageny inputs