‘Some battles are fought to be lost’: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Hours before the Supreme Court’s verdict on the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal said that “some battles were fought to be lost”.

Sibal was the counsel for petitioners who had challenged the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, in August 2019.

“Some battles are fought to be lost. For history must record the uncomfortable facts for generations to know. The right and wrong of institutional actions will be debated for years to come. History alone is the final arbiter of the moral compass of historic decisions,” Kapil Sibal posted on X - formerly known as Twitter.