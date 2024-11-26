SC: State can interfere with religious practices if they impede growth, equality rights

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the secular nature of the state does not prevent it from interfering with the practices and attitudes related with religion, when they in larger public interest impede development and right to equality.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said while it is true that the constituent assembly had not agreed to include the words “socialist” and “secular” in the Preamble, the Constitution was a living document, with power given to the Parliament to amend it. “However, the ‘secular’ nature of the state does not prevent the elimination of attitudes and practices derived from or connected with religion, when they, in the larger public interest, impede development and the right to equality. In essence, the concept of secularism represents one of the facets of the right to equality, intricately woven into the basic fabric that depicts the constitutional scheme’s pattern,” the bench said. CJI Khanna said the state maintains no religion of its own, all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience along with the right to freely profess, practice, and propagate their chosen religion, and all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs, enjoy equal freedoms and rights.