Railways appeals for identification of deceased

New Delhi: The Indian Railways, with the support of the Odisha government, on Monday communicated an official link containing photos of the deceased, those admitted in hospitals and unidentified bodies.

Three separate links have been announced for the identification of the victims.

The link to photos of the deceased is available at https://srcodisha.nic.in/Photos Of Deceased with Disclaimer.pdf.

The lists of passengers undergoing treatment in different hospitals are available at https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals_040620230830.pdf and for the unidentified persons under treatment at SCB Cuttack- https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Un-identified-person-under-treatment-at-SCB-Cuttack.pdf.

“The family members/relatives/friends and well-wishers of the passengers affected in this unfortunate accident can locate using the link of photos of deceased, lists of passengers admitted in different hospitals and also about unidentified bodies,” a government communiqué said.

Railway Helpline number 139 is working round the clock for connecting the families and relatives of passengers affected in this rail accident. Helpline 139 is manned by senior officials of Railways. Also, BMC Helpline Number 18003450061/1929 is working 24x7. Municipal Commissioner’s office, Bhubaneswar, has established a control room, from where, with vehicles, people will be directed to either a hospital or mortuary as the case may be. Officials have been deployed to facilitate.