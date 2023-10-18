Raghav Chadha gets court relief, won’t have to vacate govt bungalow

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha can live in the government bungalow allotted to him for now, with the Delhi High Court Tuesday reviving the trial court’s stay on his eviction by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.



Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani allowed Chadha’s appeal and revived the trial court’s April 18 order which had prevented the Rajya Sabha secretariat from evicting him.

The high court said the trial court was in error in returning Chadha’s plaint over non-compliance with the provisions of section 80 of the Civil Procedure Code.

Chadha had challenged the trial court’s October 5 order which vacated its own order of April 18 on a review plea filed by the RS Secretariat. The trial court had said in its latest order that Chadha cannot claim an absolute right to occupy the government bungalow during his entire tenure as a Rajya Sabha member even after cancellation of the allotment.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat had opposed Chadha’s petition in the high court against the trial court’s decision which had cleared the decks for his eviction.

The high court said the April 18 order of the trial court which had directed the Rajya Sabha secretariat not to evict Chadha, stands revived and shall remain in force till the time the trial court decides his application for interim relief.

The high court asked Chadha to present the plaint before the trial court again within three days, and also directed the lower court to proceed with the matter by first deciding the interim relief application which stands restored before it.

Chadha’s counsel had submitted before the high court that the MP has been served with a notice and eviction proceedings are going on.Chadha was on July 6 last year allotted a ‘Type 6’ bungalow at Pandara Park but he made a representation to the Rajya Sabha chairman on August 29 requesting for a ‘Type 7’ accommodation. He was then allotted another bungalow on Pandara Road from the Rajya Sabha pool.

However, in March this year, the allotment was cancelled.

As a first-time MP, Chadha is entitled to a Type-5 accommodation in the normal course, according to the Rajya Sabha Members Handbook released in April 2022.

The handbook says MPs who are former Union Cabinet ministers, former governors or former chief ministers, and former Lok Sabha Speakers, are entitled to Type-7 bungalows, the second largest category available to Rajya Sabha members.