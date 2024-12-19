Protests disrupt Parliament over Shah’s Ambedkar remarks, opp demands resignation, NDA rallies in defence

New Delhi: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Thursday amid a political storm triggered by Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar. The uproar led to adjournments in both Houses until 2 pm, with the opposition demanding Shah's resignation, while BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rallied in his defence.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened, opposition members were on their feet, raising slogans and staging protests. Speaker Om Birla announced the demise of former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan and led the House in paying tribute, following which the House observed a moment of silence. However, the protests resumed soon after, forcing Birla to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar revealed he had received four adjournment notices, three of which sought a discussion on Shah's remarks. The notices, submitted by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala, and CPI(M) MP John Brittas, were not accepted under Rule 267, sparking protests. Opposition MPs were seen on their feet, with one member declaring that Ambedkar had "never been insulted like this." Dhankhar cautioned that "the country cannot be plunged into anarchy" before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.

The controversy stems from Shah’s comments in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, which opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Left, and Shiv Sena-UBT, condemned as an affront to Ambedkar. The remarks prompted a massive backlash, with the opposition demanding his ouster from the government. Shah, however, defended his remarks, accusing Congress of distorting his statements as part of a "malicious campaign." Prime Minister Modi accused Congress of relying on "malicious lies" and claimed Shah had "exposed" the opposition's "dark history" of insulting Ambedkar.

Outside Parliament, the confrontation intensified as INDIA bloc MPs, dressed in blue — a colour symbolic of B R Ambedkar — staged a protest at his statue in the Parliament premises. Leaders such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and DMK MP Kanimozhi were seen holding placards that read "Main Bhi Ambedkar" and "Amit Shah Maafi Maango." The protest march, which included MPs from Congress, DMK, RJD, SP, Left, and NCP(SP), culminated in a face-off with BJP-led NDA MPs near the Makar Dar of Parliament. Both sides chanted slogans against each other, adding to the tense atmosphere.

The commotion spilled beyond Parliament to the streets, with AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal leading a protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi, demanding Shah's apology. Protests were also reported from Maharashtra, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu. TMC MP Derek O'Brien filed a privilege motion against Shah in the Rajya Sabha, citing his comment that Congress leaders would have "found a place in heaven" if they had chanted God's name instead of repeatedly invoking Ambedkar.

The row is expected to escalate as the opposition remains firm on its demand for Shah's resignation, while the BJP asserts that the opposition's outrage is a calculated political ploy.