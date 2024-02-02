MillenniumPost
PMLA court grants 5-day ED remand to ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

BY MPost2 Feb 2024 10:45 AM GMT
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was on Friday remanded to five days' Enforcement Directorate custody by a special

PMLA court here in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, lawyers said.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case. He resigned as the chief minister before that.

The special PMLA court had on Thursday sent the JMM leader to judicial custody for a day.

