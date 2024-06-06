PM Modi, Home Minister Shah 'directly involved' in biggest stock market scam: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were "directly involved" in what he described as the "biggest stock market scam" in which retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore, and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into it.



Addressing a press conference here, he also said stock markets rose after "fake" exit polls and then crashed the day Lok Sabha polls votes were counted on June 4.

Retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore and this is the "biggest stock market scam", Gandhi said.

"For first time we noted that during polls, Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the stock market," he said.

Why did the prime minister and home minister give investment advice to people, Gandhi asked and alleged that BJP leaders had information that exit polls were wrong.

"We want JPC probe into biggest stock market scam," he said.

People higher up in the BJP carried out this stock market scam and Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah were directly involved, the Congress leader alleged. PTI ASK/SKC

"We want inquiry against Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and those who carried out the exit polls," he said.