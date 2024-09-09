Parl panels begin deliberations on key issues: SC/ST reservations, Jal Jeevan Mission audit

New Delhi: Weeks after their formation, key Parliamentary Committees have begun addressing crucial issues, such as reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in public sector undertakings, and the performance audit of the Jal Jeevan Mission.



This week, panels including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Committee on Welfare of SCs and STs, and the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are set to convene to discuss their selected agendas.

On Monday, officials from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will brief the OBC welfare committee on the formulation and implementation of reservation policies for OBCs in central government jobs and services in union territories.

On Tuesday, the PAC will review the performance audit of the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (Jal Jeevan Mission), overseen by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

On Thursday, the SC/ST welfare committee will evaluate the reservation status of SCs and STs in central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), with a focus on the implementation of corporate social responsibility (CSR) policies for these communities.

These Parliamentary Committees, which include members from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, are formed for a one-year term. The PAC, traditionally chaired by a senior member of the principal opposition party in the Lok Sabha, will also play a key role in these proceedings.

The committees in the 18th Lok Sabha were primarily formed through consensus, in contrast to the elections held for committee positions during the previous Lok Sabha session.