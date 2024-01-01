Panagariya new Chairman of 16th Finance Commission

New Delhi: The Indian government has appointed renowned economist Dr Arvind Panagariya, former Niti Aayog vice chairman and Professor at Columbia University, as the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission.

The Finance Commission is a constitutional body that gives suggestions on centre-state financial relations.

Joint Secretary in the finance ministry Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey will be the secretary to the commission, the government said in a notification.

The commission has been tasked with submitting its report to the President by October 31, 2025. The report will outline its recommendations for the distribution of tax revenue between the center and states, as well as measures to bolster revenue generation across the country.

Besides the traditional focus on tax devolution and revenue augmentation, the 16th Finance Commission will also delve into reviewing the current mechanisms for financing disaster management initiatives.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last month approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 16th Finance Commission.

The 15th Finance Commission, chaired by NK Singh, recommended a 41 per cent share of the divisible tax pool for states during the period 2021-22 to 2025-26.

This maintained the same level as recommended by the previous commission. The 16th Finance Commission faces the challenge of addressing evolving economic landscapes and emerging fiscal needs, while ensuring equitable distribution of resources and promoting sustainable development across the nation.