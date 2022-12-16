Over 3.7 lakh Central govt pensioners submitted life certificate using face authentication technology: Centre

New Delhi: Over 3.7 lakh Central government pensioners submitted life certificates using face authentication technology till December 8, 2022, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.



The government has launched face authentication technology in November 2021 for the submission of life certificates by Central government pensioners.

All Central government pensioners are required to submit a life certificate every year for uninterrupted disbursement of their pension.

"Till December 8, 2022, as many as 3,71,364 Central government pensioners have submitted life certificates using face authentication technology since its launch," he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Pensioners can use any of the prescribed modes, including face authentication technology, to submit life certificates, the minister said, when asked, "whether the pensioner will be denied benefits of a pension if he refuses to submit a life certificate through Jeevan Pramaan App by using the face authentication facility".