Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terror: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding the national security. On the first anniversary of the military offensive against military and terror Infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, the prime minister said a year later, India remains as steadfast as ever in its resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem. Modi said a year ago, Indian armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during the Operation Sindoor.

He said the forces gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam and the entire nation salutes the Indian forces for their valour. "Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security. It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces," he said in a post on X. At the same time, Modi said, it showcased the growing jointness among India security forces and underlined the strength that India's quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to the country's national security. Operation Sindoor was carried out by the three defence forces along with the BSF along the western border, targeting terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7-10, 2025. This operation was carried out in retaliation to the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.