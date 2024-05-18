New CCTV footage: Swati Maliwal leaving Arvind Kejriwal's home

A recent video from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence shows Swati Maliwal being escorted out by police and security personnel. This video, captured on Monday, coincides with the day Maliwal, an AAP MP, claimed she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, an aide to the Chief Minister.

Maliwal had filed an FIR alleging that Bibhav Kumar brutally assaulted her during her visit to the Chief Minister's residence. According to her account, Kumar, Kejriwal's secretary, kicked, punched, and verbally abused her. The 39-year-old also reported that her clothes were torn and she sustained significant injuries to her head and leg during the attack.

Contradicting these claims, the new CCTV footage shows Maliwal seemingly uninjured and attempting to free herself from a policewoman's grip.

The incident has ignited a political controversy. The BJP has strongly criticized Kejriwal for his silence on the matter, with spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accusing him of being the "main criminal" due to his lack of response during the alleged assault.

In a press conference held in Lucknow, Kejriwal sidestepped questions about the incident. He appeared with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Singh addressed the media, acknowledging the misconduct by Kumar but also diverting criticism towards the BJP, demanding accountability for various women's issues under their administration.