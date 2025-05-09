Murali Naik died fighting for country, leaving us orphaned, says father from Andhra

Kalli Thanda (Andhra Pradesh): Mudavath Murali Naik was our only son, and he died fighting for the country, "leaving us orphaned," said his father, Sriram Naik, in Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday.

He said he would leave it to the country to decide what support it would offer his family.

Naik, an Agniveer from Kalli Thanda village in Gorantla mandal, died in the early hours of Friday, at around 2 am, in a reserve area in Jammu and Kashmir during an exchange of fire, his father said, recounting the heartbreaking news conveyed by the Indian Army.

"My son died for the country. He fought for the country. What makes us sad is that I have only one son. We depended on him, and our support is gone. Now we have become orphans, my wife and I. Whatever the solution, I leave it to the country. Whatever decision it will take is up to the country," said Sriram Naik, speaking to a vernacular news channel.

According to Sriram Naik, his wife Jyothi Bai received a call at 9 am today from an Army officer who spoke in Hindi and asked about their relationship with Murali Naik.

"That officer asked us who Mudavath Murali Naik was. My wife said Murali is my son. He told her to give the phone to your husband. He spoke in Hindi," said Sriram Naik, narrating how they received the last news about their son.

He (Murali Naik) joined the Army in November 2022 as an Agniveer and underwent training at Nashik in Maharashtra, said Sriram Naik.

According to official information, 23-year old Naik belonged to 851 Light Regiment of the Indian Army’s Northern Command.

Naik last availed leave for 15 days between January 6 and 20, 2025 and died in action as a battle casualty on Friday.

After training, he was put on duty in Assam, where he worked for a year and was later transferred to Jammu for six months, said Sriram Naik, which was followed by a 15-day leave in January and his return to duty and eventual death in action.

The slain soldier’s mother recalled that her son called her the day before yesterday (May 7) and checked about their welfare and if they had their meal.

"He (Murali Naik) spoke the day before yesterday (on the phone). He asked how we all were and if we had food. Told him we had," said Jyothi Bai, holding back her tears amid the gloomy atmosphere at her home in their tribal settlement.

Reflecting that it was a sad development that her son died young, she said, "What can we do?"

Meanwhile, State Handlooms Minister S Savitha visited the slain soldier’s family in Kalli Thanda village and handed over the financial aid of Rs 5 lakh, said an official press release.

She said arrangements will be made for a statue of Murali Naik at the centre of Gorantla mandal, it said.

Chief Ministers of AP and Telangana, Chandrababu Naidu and A Revanth Reddy and several others, condoled Naik's death.

"My homage to martyr Murali Naik, who sacrificed his life for the country. I extend my deep sympathies to his family members," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Later, the Chief Minister made a phone call to Naik’s parents, Jyothi Bai and Sri Ram Naik, to comfort them.

"The state government will stand by the family of Murali who attained martyrdom for the country," said the CM in an official press release.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also paid respects to Naik.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that Army Jawan M Murali Naik was martyred in the ongoing Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. I offer my tributes to the brave soldier for laying down his life in defending the nation and express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members," said Nazeer in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of soldier Naik in Jammu & Kashmir.

"Naik’s supreme sacrifice, laying down his life for the nation’s security, can never be forgotten. He (Jagan) conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and expressed his profound sympathy for their loss," said a YSRCP press release.

Jagan also made a phone call to the soldier’s parents to comfort them.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan said the Indian society will never forget the sacrifice of Naik and his martyrdom in Operation Sindoor.

"I pray to God for the peace of Murali Naik’s soul, who died fighting enemy forces on the borders of Jammu & Kashmir, said Kalyan in a press release, adding that the state government will give assurance to his family in all ways.

The final rites of Naik are expected to happen on Saturday.