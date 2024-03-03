Mother-son duo killed after bike rams into divider in southeast Delhi

A woman and her son died after the motorcycle they were riding skidded and rammed into a divider in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Shanti Devi and her son Rahul, residents of Faridabad in Haryana, they said.

The Sunlight Colony police station received a call Saturday late night regarding the accident that took place at Sarai Kale Khan, the a police officer said.

A police team rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to LNJP hospital, where they succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accident occurred when the mother-son duo were going towards ITO from their home, the officer said, adding that the woman was riding pillion.

According to an eyewitness, the man suddenly lost balance of the motorcycle, following which it skidded and collided with the divider.

The woman and her son suffered serious injuries due to collision, the witness added.