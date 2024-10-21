Mamata Banerjee to meet protesting doctors today as hunger strike hits 17 days

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet the protesting junior doctors on Monday evening with their fast-unto-death over the rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar hospital entering the 17th day. The meeting, scheduled to be held in state secretariat Nabanna at 5 pm, comes amid the protesting doctors threatening a state-wide cease-work if their demands are not met. The junior doctors have been on fast-unto-death since October 5, demanding justice for their deceased colleague and calling for systemic changes in the state's healthcare infrastructure. So far, six doctors on hunger strike have been hospitalised due to deteriorating health, while eight others remain on an indefinite fast.

Banerjee on Saturday spoke to the protesting doctors over the phone and urged them to call off their fast, maintaining that most of their demands had been addressed. She also sought three-four more months to fulfil their other demands. The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering a furore across the country.