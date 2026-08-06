‘Listen to protesting youth, avoid aggressive response’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said authorities must respond to student protests with restraint and dialogue rather than force, observing that listening to young people and counselling them is the most effective way to prevent violence. At the same time, the court agreed to examine a fresh plea seeking action against the organisers of the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” march in Delhi for allegedly inciting violence, making it clear that accountability for unlawful acts would also be considered alongside allegations of police excesses.



A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed that the petition be tagged with the batch of cases already pending before it concerning the July 20 protests, the alleged police action during the demonstrations, and related legal issues arising from the nationwide agitation over the NEET examination controversy.

The fresh petition was filed by retired Indian Air Force officer Maneesh Kumar Solanki. Besides seeking action against the organisers and those accused of participating in violence during the march, the plea asked the court to prevent governments from withdrawing rioting cases arising from recent student protests solely because of political considerations. It also sought directions to identify people who allegedly used derogatory language against police and security personnel and require them to perform community service.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Rizwan Ahmed argued that while governments and police had faced public scrutiny after the July 20 violence, the organisers had escaped accountability.

“It has been 15 days. They are going from one television channel to another, making provocative statements and refusing to douse the fire,” he submitted, urging the court to issue notice in the matter.

Ahmed warned that allowing violent protesters to avoid consequences would create a dangerous precedent across the country.

Referring to a recent law and order incident in Rajasthan, he argued that governments should not “bend backwards” to accommodate protesters if violence had occurred.

He said, “Stone pelters cannot be let off,” adding that similar incidents could be repeated in other states if criminal cases were withdrawn.

The counsel further contended that the July 20 march had allegedly been held without permission and that organisers had violated 22 conditions governing the event. He questioned how participants were allowed to march towards Parliament, describing it as the “temple of democracy”, and argued that authorities could not have known whether anyone among the crowd was carrying weapons or explosives.

Responding to these submissions, the bench said the larger objective should be to ensure peaceful democratic protests while preventing further violence through dialogue.

The Chief Justice observed that even if some “misguided elements” engaged in stone-pelting, young people should first be counselled and pacified instead of facing an aggressive response from the State.

“They need advice and counselling. Any aggressive approach from the side of the mighty State may socially aggravate the situation and precipitate further violence. That needs to be avoided,” the bench said.

The court added that police also have an important responsibility during demonstrations.

“What is important is to promote a peaceful march. If some incident takes place, the police also need to exercise a great deal of restraint to ensure that the situation does not go out of hand,” the bench observed.

It further remarked that the “most powerful force is listening,” saying authorities should hear young protesters and understand the reasons behind their grievances instead of immediately resorting to confrontation.

“We need to tread carefully, so that these youngsters do not indulge in violence. The better course is to counsel them and pacify them. Listen to them and understand why they are shouting,” the bench said.

At the same time, the judges said operational decisions on maintaining law and order should remain with police authorities.

“Let us leave it to the wisdom of the law enforcement agencies. They know better than you, and they know better than us, how to deal with this kind of situation,” the bench remarked, while noting that it remained open to hearing all viewpoints and allowing the government to respond.