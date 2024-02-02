Jharkhand Governor nominates Champai Soren as CM; invites him to take oath

Ranchi: The dense fog clouding Jharkhand’s political landscape appeared to clear on Thursday with Governor C P Radhakrishnan nominating JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren as the next Chief Minister. The Governor’s Principal Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni confirmed that Radhakrishnan has invited Soren to take the oath of office, marking a significant development in the state’s ongoing political turmoil.



Champai is likely to take oath on Friday, and he will have 10 days to prove his majority in the House during a floor test.

Earlier in the day, Champai Soren, leading a delegation from the JMM-led coalition, met with the Governor, urging him to promptly accept the claim for government formation, citing a state of “confusion” prevailing in the state.

Amid concerns over the delay in the appointment of JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren as the next chief minister by the governor, the majority alliance also took steps to shift its MLAs from Jharkhand in two chartered planes, in a bid to ring-fence them against a possible poaching attempt by the BJP.

The alliance had planned to take its MLAs to Hyderabad from Ranchi in two chartered planes - one 12-seater and another of 37 seats. However, the planes could not take off due to poor visibility, airport sources said. Hyderabad is the capital of Telangana which is governed by the Congress, a constituent of the coalition.

The MLAs who waited for around two hours at the airport returned to the Circuit House here, where they had been staying.

As there was no official communication from the Raj Bhavan over the government formation, Champai Soren wrote to the governor, saying: “Hemant Soren had tendered his resignation as the chief minister on Wednesday night, which was accepted by the Raj Bhavan at 8.45 pm.

“There is no government in existence in the state for the last 18 hours. There is a situation of confusion. You are the constitutional head. We all the MLAs and the people expect that you will pave the way for the formation of a popular government...”.

The JMM also released a video in which 43 legislators were present to show the coalition strength in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren was named as JMM legislative party leader on Wednesday, after which he met the governor and staked a claim to form the new government in the state with the support of 47 legislators.

While the nomination of Soren, supported by a 47-member strong coalition, seemed to offer some clarity, the subsequent delay in inviting him to take the oath ceremony raised eyebrows. The ruling alliance voiced its concerns, with Congress leader Rajesh Thakur stating that they had already submitted the letter of support and demanded immediate initiation of the formation process.

Thakur said that Champai Soren, who is also heading the alliance, has sought time from the governor at 3 pm to prove the majority. However, the governor called them for a meeting at 5.30 pm.

“We are unaware of the reasons for the delay...In case the Raj Bhawan delays in extending an invitation to the alliance to form a government, lawmakers will fly to Hyderabad, in a bid to thwart any attempt of the opposition BJP to poach them,” Thakur said.

Reacting sharply, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: “In the House of 81 MLAs, only 41 form a majority. Despite having the support of 48 MLAs, not inviting Champai Soren ji to form the government is clearly contempt of the Constitution and denial of public mandate.”

In a post in Hindi on X, he added: “Nails are being hammered in the coffin of Indian democracy by His Excellencies”, in an apparent reference to the role of governors in states.