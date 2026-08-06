Jharkhand exam irregularities protest enters 13th day with six on fast; issue to rock Assembly

Ranchi: The protest against alleged examination irregularities in Jharkhand is likely to rock the Monsoon Session of the Assembly on Thursday, as the stir gained steam over the past 13 days with six demonstrators on hunger strike. The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years. The demonstrators are demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state. They also seek comprehensive reform in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the question paper leak issues are a national problem and offered talks to resolve the impasse. Five protesters, including two women, joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto in his hunger strike. He has been on fast for the past five days. Mahto's health became a matter of concern after his blood sugar and pressure levels dropped significantly. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently observed a 26-day hunger strike in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue, spoke to Mahto over the phone and urged him to at least drink water to safeguard his health. Following Wangchuk's appeal, Mahto drank water. The protesters said they had been forced to adopt the extreme form of agitation after repeated appeals to the government "failed" to produce any concrete action.

"Our five friends, including two women, have joined the hunger strike to strengthen the movement and press for our demands," said JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch spokesperson Jivan Kumar. One of the fasting protesters, Sabita Kumari, said the government had "ignored" students' concerns, leaving them with no alternative but to intensify their agitation. Another agitator, Habiba, made an emotional appeal to the CM, saying, "The chief minister is like our guardian. When children remain hungry, a guardian also feels pain. We hope he will listen to our grievances. We want action and justice, not just assurances." A BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi visited the protest site on Wednesday, reiterating the demand for cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. BJP legislature party decided to attack the government over the issue in the assembly session beginning on Thursday. The Congress, which is an ally in the Hemant Soren government, also extended support to the agitating students. The CID probe into the alleged recruitment scam has intensified. "So far, 19 people have been arrested, with five held on Wednesday, while former JPSC chairman L. Khiangte has been questioned four times since July 28," an official said on Wednesday. In view of student unions' proposed assembly gherao on August 7 and 10, a prohibitory order has been promulgated within a 750-metre radius of the assembly from August 6 to 12, between 6 am and 10 pm.