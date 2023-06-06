Indian Railways orders safety drive on signalling systems; train services resume

Balasore/New Delhi: The CBI is all set to take over the investigation into the Balasore train crash, while train movement resumed on the crucial route connecting eastern and southern India with the first semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train passing through the area Monday morning. The railways has also launched a safety drive with a slew of directions to all zonal headquarters on the security of station relay rooms and compounds housing signalling equipment, including “double locking arrangements”, after an initial probe showed “signalling interference” as a suspected reason behind the Odisha triple-train accident.



Odisha police has registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Railway Act including those related to causing death by negligence in connection with the Friday accident, sources said.

The Congress and other opposition parties questioned the need to hand over the case to the CBI but officials stressed that findings of a preliminary probe like “deliberate interference” in the system necessitated the investigation by a professional agency.

In accordance with the procedure, the CBI will take over the Balasore GRP case number 64 registered by Odisha Police on June 3, official sources said, adding it is likely to be allotted to Special Crime Unit at the Delhi Headquarters.

The case was registered under various IPC sections like 37 and 38 (related to causing hurt and endangering lives through rash or negligent action), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention), and sections 153 (unlawful and negligent action endangering lives of Railway passengers ), 154 and 175 (endangering lives) of the Railways Act.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced on Sunday evening that a CBI probe had been recommended into the accident.

The crash on Friday involving two passenger trains and a goods train killed 275 people and injured more than 1,100, while the movement of goods and passenger trains on the busy route was also disrupted.

Around 51 hours after the triple train crash and barely five hours after the damaged tracks were restored, train movement resumed late Sunday night with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has been camping at the site to oversee restoration work, and other senior officials present at the site.

A coal-laden goods train from Vizag port to Rourkela Steel Plant was the first to run on the route around 10.40 pm on Sunday night. Vaishnaw waved to the train drivers.

The first high-speed passenger train - Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express - passed through Balasore on Monday morning, with wreckage from the accident still lying near the tracks and workers cleaning the site.

The train slowed down to a crawl as it passed by the site of Friday night’s train crash near Bahanga Bazar station.

Howrah-Puri Express and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express also passed the route.

Railway officials had earlier indicated that possible “sabotage” and tampering with the electronic interlocking system, which detects the presence of trains, led to the accident involving the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train.

Reacting to questions on the need for a CBI probe when the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) was already probing the incident, an official indicated that the preliminary inquiry revealed the need for a more thorough investigation.

“Lot of information has come during the course of the investigation. Various kinds of information have been made available which required a professional investigative agency,” he said.

The accident in which a speeding Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train on the loop line instead of travelling on the main line indicated issues with the electronic interlocking system which changed the route of the train and led to the collision.

“Unless there is deliberate interference in the system, it is impossible that a route set for the main line is switched to the loop line,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a letter to general managers of all zones, the Railway Board has directed that a safety drive should be launched immediately with special focus on all ‘goomties’ (rooms along tracks) housing signalling equipment within station limits.

It said they should be checked and it should be ensured they have “double locking arrangements”.

The board said that “all relay rooms in stations should be checked and ensured for proper working of ‘double locking arrangement’”.

“It should also be checked and ensured that there is data logging and generation of SMS alert for opening/closing of door of these relay rooms,” it said.

The Railway Board also instructed that it should be checked that the system of disconnection and reconnection for signalling and telecommunication equipment is being followed strictly according to laid down norms and guidelines.

“During safety drive these items should be checked at 100 per cent of the above locations, further these items should be super-checked by officers for 10 per cent of the above locations,” it said.

The board has also said suitable follow-up action should be taken on all deficiencies and irregularities noticed during the drive. The results of the drive should be sent to board by June 14, it said.

Meanwhile, around 54 officials of the Kharagpur Division of the South Eastern Railway, who were on duty during the accident, have been asked to be present for a inquiry on June 5 and June 6.

The board has also summoned off-duty railway officials who were onboard either of the trains, and officials who were first on the accident site.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on Monday recorded the statements of injured engine driver Gunanidhi Mohanty and his assistant Hajari Behera, who are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, officials said.

Both were rescued from the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express.

“Both the drivers are stable. While Mohanty was taken out of the ICU on Monday, Behera is awaiting head surgery,” South Eastern Railway (SER) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Aditya Choudhury said.

The Odisha government said it will bear the transportation cost for ferrying bodies of the accident victims to different states.

Chief Secretary P K Jena said 170 bodies out of 275 have so far been identified in Balasore and Bhubaneswar.

He added that death certificates will be provided at the earliest and will be sent electronically or through speed post to the families of the deceased.

The state government has announced two toll-free numbers 18003450061/1929 to help those looking for their missing relatives.

The National Disaster Response Force on Monday ended its rescue operation with the withdrawal of all its nine teams, officials said.

The force rescued 44 victims and retrieved 121 bodies from the spot since the teams were deployed after the accident on June 2, they said.

On Monday, a goods train derailed on a private narrow gauge rail line in Odisha’s Bargarh district.

Officials said five bogies of the train carrying limestone derailed when it was en route to Bargarh from Dunguri.

No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

Eastern Coastal Railways officials said the incident happened inside a private siding.

A private siding is owned by a company and its maintenance and operations are not done by the Railways.

There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and Cement Plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railway system, the officials said, adding the incident occurred on this line early morning.