India, Myanmar explore ways to resolve unsettled border stretches

New Delhi: India and Myanmar are continuing discussions to resolve undemarcated sections of their 1,643 km shared border, with the Ministry of External Affairs acknowledging that talks are underway after reports claimed New Delhi was considering a territorial exchange along the Manipur frontier. While the government has not confirmed any land swap proposal, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday that “certain areas on the border between the two countries

are yet to be settled” and discussions on those sectors were continuing through bilateral channels. Jaiswal was responding to questions on reports that India was exploring an exchange of territory with Myanmar to complete border demarcation in Manipur. He did not confirm the reported proposal but said efforts were underway to settle the remaining unresolved stretches of the boundary.

His remarks came weeks after US-based magazine The Diplomat reported that India was examining a proposal to complete demarcation between boundary pillars 65 and 68 by exchanging around 1.4 square miles of territory. The proposed stretch covers about 2.8 km in Manipur’s Chandel district, adjoining Myanmar’s Kabaw Valley in the Sagaing Region.

According to the report, which cited an official document dated May 26, 2026, the demarcation exercise was expected to be completed within three months. The government, however, has not officially confirmed that any land exchange has been agreed upon.

India and Myanmar share a border running through Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram before entering Myanmar’s Sagaing Region and Chin State. Much of the frontier is mountainous, forested and porous, making surveillance difficult while allowing long-standing ethnic communities to live across both sides.

The Ministry of Home Affairs says about 1,472 km of the border has already been demarcated, while nearly 171 km remains unsettled, mainly in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit sector and Manipur’s Kabaw Valley.

The reported proposal comes as India continues to strengthen border security. In February 2024, the Centre announced plans to fence the entire India-Myanmar border and build a patrol track to improve surveillance. It also decided to end the Free Movement Regime, introduced in 2018, under which tribal communities living near the border could travel up to 16 km into each other’s territory with a border pass.

The current boundary is based on a 1967 bilateral agreement, with unresolved sections being addressed through bilateral mechanisms. India has maintained that there is no wider territorial dispute with Myanmar and that only a limited number of boundary pillars remain to be settled.

The reported proposal has drawn opposition in Manipur. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) warned that it would strongly oppose any move to cede even a small part of the state’s territory. The organisation described Manipur’s territorial integrity as non-negotiable and said any decision affecting its boundaries without the consent of its people would be unacceptable. It also cautioned the Centre against “playing with fire” over the issue.

Territorial exchanges are not new for India. In 2015, India and Bangladesh implemented the Land Boundary Agreement, exchanging enclaves and ending a 41-year-old border dispute.agencies