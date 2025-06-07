India following 'zero-tolerance' policy on terror; expects partners to understand it: EAM

New Delhi: India is practising a policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism, and it will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put on par with its victims, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday during wide-ranging talks with his British counterpart David Lammy. The remarks came amid unease in New Delhi over several countries hyphenating India and Pakistan following their four-day clashes last month.

Lammy arrived in New Delhi this morning on a two-day visit to review various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries. In his televised opening remarks, Jaishankar also thanked the UK for its strong condemnation of the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack and London's support to New Delhi's fight against terrorism. "We practice a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and expect our partners to understand it. We will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put at par with their victims," he said. Jaishankar also described the recently finalised India-UK free trade deal and the double contribution convention as "truly a milestone".

It is learnt that the Indian side raised the issue of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. The UK was among the countries which were in touch with both India and Pakistan in an attempt to de-escalate their tensions during their military conflict last month. Lammy paid a two-day visit to Islamabad from May 16, during which he welcomed the May 10 understanding between India and Pakistan to stop the military actions.