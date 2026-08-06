‘Hemant Soren unfit for office’: Students seek Jharkhand CM's resignation amid protest, plan state assembly gherao

Ranchi: As the protests in Jharkhand continue over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC CGL recruitment tests, students have now called for the resignation of chief minister Hemant Soren. This demand comes as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief met with government Santosh Kumar Gangwar to brief him about the ongoing row regarding the JPSC recruitment process. “The governor termed the alleged irregularities a matter of grave concern. He stated that the commissions should function in a manner that leaves no room for doubt regarding their transparency and credibility,” said a statement issued by the Lok Bhavan.

As reported by HT earlier, Soren has assured the governor that the state government is committed to ensuring justice for the protesting students and will look into the case. As the protest and hunger strike continue in Ranchi, students have called for the resignation of Hemant Soren and alleged that the state government has been “unresponsive.” Speaking to ANI, protesting student Rahul Kranti stated that despite the students' readiness for talks, the state government appears unresponsive to their demands. "We are ready for talks. However, judging by the government's actions and what we are hearing through the media, it still does not appear to be taking a positive approach toward our demands. The government continues to say that it is investigating the matter through its own agencies. If that is the case, what is the objection to ordering a CBI inquiry?" Kranti told the news agency. “We now demand the Chief Minister's resignation, as he is unfit for the office he holds. It has been so long since he returned from Bengaluru, yet he has taken no cognisance of the situation,” a protestor told news agency ANI. The students have also stated that their plan for a gherao of the state assembly will proceed as scheduled on August 10.

Kranti also added that the students will be sending their own delegation for talks with the government, after officials reached out for dialogue. "Initially, we wanted the government's delegation to come to the protest site. However, since there has been no positive response from the government on that front, we have decided to send our own delegation for the discussions," he told ANI. The state government has reached out to the students for a dialogue. Students’ spokesperson Piyush Kumar Singh told reporters that representatives from the government met the students on Wednesday afternoon. “State government’s representatives came to talk to us in the afternoon. They offered a meeting with the state government and asked us to send a five-member delegation. We could not decide whether to accept a closed-door meeting or not," Singh said, adding that the students will soon decide who decide its representatives for the dialogue.

Amid this stalemate, students have carried out a Tiranga March, reiterating their demand for Soren's resignation. “We are undertaking this Tiranga march, demanding the resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, so that the selling of exam papers and jobs can be stopped... Our demand is that whatever talks (government) will happen will happen in front of the media,” a protestor told news agency ANI. Students have been on a hunger strike for three days, with many stating their health has started to deteriorate. "My health is deteriorating. I feel dizzy if I try to stand up. I try to speak as little as possible," a protestor told ANI. "The chief minister is like our guardian. When children remain hungry, a guardian also feels pain. We hope he will listen to our grievances. We want action and justice, not just assurances," said another protester to news agency PTI in an emotional appeal to the JMM leader.

Jharkhand Krantikari Loktantrik Morcha (JKLM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto is also on an indefinite hunger strike. Mahto, who has become the leading face of the Ranchi movement, consumed water on Wednesday after an interaction with activist Sonam Wangchuk. "You have taken a big step by keeping your life at stake, but water and salt should be taken. Our purpose is to awaken the soul of the government, not to commit suicide," Wangchuk told the student leader. The student leader and others will continue their hunger strike until the state government takes action on the alleged exam and recruitment irregularities.