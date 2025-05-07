Heavy shelling by Pak troops along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri as India carries out 'Operation Sindoor'

Srinagar: Pakistani army resorted to heavy mortar shelling on forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri early Wednesday as Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Officials said the shelling was reported from Krishna Ghati, Shahpur and Mankote in Poonch, Laam, Manjakote and Gambeer Brahmana in Rajouri district. Indian army guarding the border also retaliated and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, they said. Two weeks after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a major base of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army said in a statement released at 1.44 am. "A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Army said. "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch Rajauri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner," the additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote on X. Meanwhile, a powerful explosion was also heard in Panthiyal sub-division in Ramban district but its exact cause was not known immediately, the officials said.