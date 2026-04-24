Heatwave tightens grip across India

New Delhi: Large parts of India continued to endure extreme weather on Thursday, April 23, as searing heat gripped the northern and eastern plains while thunderstorms and hail lashed several other regions, reflecting a sharp contrast in conditions across the country. Jharsuguda in Odisha emerged as the hottest location nationwide at 44.6 degrees Celsius, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the dual pattern of heatwaves and storm activity is likely to persist in the coming days.



In the national capital, residents faced the hottest day of the season so far, with Safdarjung recording a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius, about 4 degrees above normal. The Ridge station was the hottest in Delhi at 43 degrees Celsius, followed by Palam at 41.6 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 41.4 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar at 41.7 degrees Celsius. Night-time temperatures also remained elevated, with Safdarjung logging a minimum of 25.4 degrees Celsius, adding to discomfort levels. An IMD official said heatwave conditions have not yet been officially declared for Delhi as criteria require at least two stations to meet thresholds for two consecutive days. Across Punjab and Haryana, temperatures hovered well above seasonal averages. Bathinda recorded 44 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak touched 43.3 degrees Celsius. Other cities such as Hisar, Narnaul and Sirsa reported highs above 42 degrees Celsius, and Chandigarh recorded 40 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan also remained in the grip of intense heat, with maximum temperatures ranging between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius in most areas, 2 to 3 degrees above normal. The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for parts of the state through Saturday, with temperatures expected to rise further by up to 2 degrees Celsius. In Jaipur, authorities have revised school timings from April 27, with classes up to Class 8 scheduled between 7.30 am and noon.

While heat dominated large swathes of the country, parts of the northeast and central India experienced thunderstorms, with wind speeds ranging from 50 to 95 km/h reported in states including Assam, Nagaland and Madhya Pradesh. Hailstorms were also recorded in Assam and parts of Maharashtra.

The IMD has forecast continued heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, along with persistently warm nights. A marginal drop in temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is expected only towards April 26 to 29, while some areas, including Rajasthan, may see limited rainfall activity beginning April 25.