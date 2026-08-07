‘Gen Z are our own, protesting doesn’t make them anti-national’: Bhagwat

MUMBAI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Gen Z protesters should not be branded “anti-national”, describing them as “our own people” who seek logical answers and whose concerns deserve to be heard.



Speaking during an interaction with IIMUN founder Rishabh Shah in the presence of about 2,000 Gen Z and Gen Alpha participants at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, Bhagwat said the younger generation was more questioning than previous generations.

The BJP government’s handling of the protests, which turned violent during the July 20 march to Parliament in New Delhi called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has invited criticism from different quarters.

“When we were of their age, we would listen to our elders. We never used to question. Now, Gen Z wants logical answers,” he said.

“If Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-nationals. They are our own people, our next generation. I think the new generation, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, is more honest than our existing generation, and the honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them,” he added. Bhagwat said concerns over India’s education system were genuine and backed raising expenditure on education to 6 per cent of the GDP. “Protest is also a way of dialogue. In a democracy, protest is a way of building consensus. Different views come together and consensus evolves after discussion,” he said.

“If, for various reasons, concerns are not heard through dialogue, people may turn to agitation. But the purpose of all this is to build consensus, not to create divisions. The grievances of Gen Z are genuine and I believe in their honesty,” he added.

Referring to the police action during the July 20 protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Bhagwat questioned the use of force.

“Why did the lathi charge happen? Why were pellet guns used? We need to study the reasons,” he said.

He also backed comprehensive reforms in the education sector, saying isolated changes would not be sufficient.

“Education is not a business, and we need to provide education to all. We need to work on fee structures,” he said.

Bhagwat stressed greater public participation in education and called for improving teacher training. “Public participation is important in education, from school development to quality education. Focus on teachers’ training. We are imparting education to educate people, not for business,” he said. On caste-based reservation, Bhagwat said quotas were introduced to achieve social equality and should continue as long as social discrimination exists.

However, he said those who had benefited from reservation should voluntarily consider giving up the benefit, adding that such views were emerging from within sections of quota beneficiaries.

Responding to a question on reservation in education and employment, the RSS chief said the issue should be viewed through the perspective of Dr B R Ambedkar and maintained that reservation would remain necessary until social inequality ends.

On India-Pakistan and India-China relations, Bhagwat said people-to-people dialogue should resume after conflicts are resolved. “In times of conflict, we have to go with whatever the government or military does. But that should not sever the ties which are already there,” he said.

India’s approach, he said, was not to “conquer or obliterate others” but to pursue a harmonious process through dialogue.

“During conflicts, dialogue can be halted, but conflict should not sever dialogue. After a conflict is resolved, we have to take it forward from where we left it. Permanent animosity or hatred is not the solution,” Bhagwat said.

“When there is trouble, we have to deal with it in the proper way, and during conflict we are with our government and military. But it is a temporary situation arising out of politics. It is not that Pakistanis are wholehearted enemies of Indians or vice versa. The state, politics and international borders are facts of life,” he added. On the LGBTQIA+ community and same-sex marriage, Bhagwat said members of the community were part of Indian society and had historically found social accommodation. “LGBTQIA+ people are part of our society. There were systems to accommodate them. Marriage is not merely a convenience for two people to live together. The family is a unit of society where the next generation is trained to become good citizens. If we disturb the existing system without creating a new one, it could lead to conflict,” he said.

Bhagwat said laws should reflect social acceptance rather than dictate it.

“We have to prepare society first. Laws don’t dictate society; society dictates the laws. At this stage, if we tamper with the marriage system, it may create side effects. We need to prepare a system that accommodates all such people. Our approach has to change and special measures have to be taken,” he said. He added that an appropriate social and legal framework would have to be evolved for same-sex couples.

On social media, Bhagwat said banning platforms was not the answer and called for greater self-discipline and verification of information. “Today, technology can create fake videos using our faces and voices. Knowing this, people should never believe anything on social media without verifying it from authentic sources,” he said. He also said social media influencers had a responsibility towards their followers. “If I am a social media icon and 10 lakh people follow me, it becomes my responsibility to ensure they do not end up in a problem by following me. That much wisdom is necessary,” he said. Responding to a question on whether India should ban social media for children, as some countries have done, Bhagwat said restrictions alone were not the solution. Society, he said, must develop the discipline to use technology responsibly.