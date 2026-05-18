Gang rape, blackmail, silence: Two sisters dead as Jodhpur police face negligence claims

Jodhpur: Two sisters in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district have died by suicide within two months, with allegations that police failed to act against men accused of sexually assaulting and blackmailing them. The younger woman died on May 15 after repeatedly seeking action from authorities over her sister’s death on March 20, triggering protests, detentions of suspects, and a departmental inquiry into police conduct.



Police said the younger woman’s death on Friday led to large protests outside Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, where her body was taken. Members of the local community, including the Rajput group, gathered to demand arrests and accountability, accusing officials of inaction. The victims’ father also called for an impartial investigation and strict punishment for those involved. According to the complaint filed on April 11, the elder sister had faced nearly four years of sexual assault, blackmail and exploitation by a group of men. A key accused, identified as Mahipal, allegedly lured her into a relationship, recorded private videos, and used them to extort money and force sexual acts. The complaint named eight individuals, including Shivraj, Gopal, Vijaram, Dinesh, Manoj and Pukhraj, accusing them of repeated assault and threats.

Unable to bear the prolonged abuse and pressure, the elder sister died by suicide on March 20, police said. Her younger sister later alleged that the same group began targeting her, threatening to release the videos and continuing the pattern of assault and intimidation. She approached the police multiple times and warned in writing that she might take her own life if action was not taken.

Despite an FIR being registered, the family has alleged that no decisive steps were taken for over a month. The younger woman also claimed that the accused continued to threaten her openly and said they would not face consequences.

On Friday, she climbed a water tank to protest and demand arrests. She later consumed poison and died while being taken to hospital, according to police and family accounts.

Authorities said two accused have been detained and several others are being questioned. Additional Superintendent of Police Raghunath Garg supervised evidence collection, while a forensic team has been deployed. Statements of family members are being recorded as part of a renewed investigation.

Bhopal Lakhawat, Additional Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur Rural, said, “We have registered an FIR in which many names of the accused are mentioned. Our investigation officer is interrogating the accused, and we will soon take necessary action.” Jodhpur Superintendent of Police PD Nitya also confirmed that Mahipal and another accused have been detained and the process of arrest is underway.

Amid mounting pressure, authorities have transferred the local police outpost in-charge to the lines and initiated a departmental inquiry against the station house officer and the deputy superintendent of police.

Community leaders have warned of wider protests if arrests are not made. Hanumangarh Singh, president of the Marwar Rajput Samaj, said, “We demand immediate arrests and strict action against officers who failed to act in time. If the administration does not act, we will organise a bigger protest across the state.”

After an initial stand-off, the family agreed to a post-mortem. The case remains under investigation.with agency inputs