MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > ED seeks 14-day judicial custody for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Big Story

ED seeks 14-day judicial custody for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

BY Agencies9 Sep 2024 10:15 AM GMT
ED seeks 14-day judicial custody for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
X

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday sought from a Delhi court 14-day judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case. The central probe agency told Special Judge Rakesh Syal that no further custodial interrogation of the accused was required and he should be sent to judicial custody. The ED told the court that if released, Khan may influence witnesses and hamper investigation.

Arguments are currently underway.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X