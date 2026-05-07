EAM Jaishankar holds wide-ranging talks with top leadership in Suriname to deepen bilateral ties

Paramaribo: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Suriname, held a series of talks with top leadership and other officials of the South American nation to discuss ways to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries. As he arrived in Paramaribo on Wednesday (local time), EAM Jaishankar was warmly welcomed by his counterpart, Melvin Bouva.

Both leaders later held a bilateral discussion. Along with the Indian officials, the EAM then met with Surinamese delegations and undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral ties under the aegis of the 9th Joint Commission Meeting in Paramaribo. Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar took to X and posted: "We covered trade, digital & investment; defence & energy; development assistance & capacity building; health & mobility; and culture & people-to-people exchanges. Confident that the outcomes of our deliberations today will further deepen and diversify our ties." EAM Jaishankar also called on Suriname's President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and discussed shared commitment to enhancing the enduring partnership between the two nations.