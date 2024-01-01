Delhi shivers as max temp settles at 15.9°C

New Delhi: The National Capital Region (NCR) shivered through its coldest day of the season on Sunday, with a thick blanket of fog trapping the sun and plummeting daytime temperatures. While not officially classified as a "cold day", the bone-chilling conditions bore an eerie resemblance to a frigid night.



Delhi's maximum temperature barely touched 15.9°C, a mere 4.2°C higher than the minimum 11.7°C. Trans-Yamuna areas like Ghaziabad, Noida, and Mayur Vihar fared even worse, experiencing a day-night temperature difference of barely 2 degrees. While meeting one criteria for a "cold day" (maximum 4.5°C below normal), the minimum staying above 10°C at all stations kept the official tag at bay.

Sunday's bleakness was a stark contrast to Friday's 19.8°C, its brief sunshine a mere memory. This absence of sunlight, especially concerning for the elderly who venture out during the day, posed a significant health risk. Weather officials explain this phenomenon as a typical late December-early January occurrence. A persistent upper-level fog layer blocks the sun's warmth, keeping the northern plains shrouded in a chilly embrace. Surface fog, thankfully, wasn’t as dense, with a minimum visibility of 500 meters.

However, scientist Kuldeep Srivastava of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) pointed out that chilly northwesterly winds and the lack of sunshine amplified the perceived coldness, even if the numbers didn’t meet official thresholds.

Despite this recent chill, December 2023 will go down as the warmest in six years for Delhi, averaging a remarkable 23.7°C maximum. The last time it was warmer was in 2017 with an average of 24.1°C.

Looking ahead, IMD forecasts similar conditions for Monday, with the maximum hovering around 16°C and a possibility of the minimum dipping below 10°C, potentially ushering in official “cold day” status.

Meanwhile, a marginal improvement in Delhi’s air quality was overshadowed by concerns about New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Despite remaining in the “very poor” category (average AQI 382), the Centre’s Early Warning System (EWS) predicts unfavorable conditions for pollutant dispersion, with firecrackers potentially pushing air quality further downhill.

Last year, Delhi’s average AQI on December 31 was 349, thankfully dropping to 259 on January 1 due to favorable winds. However, with no such luck expected this year, residents brace for potentially polluted festivities.

While some flight delays impacted Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, no diversions or cancellations were reported. with agency inputs