Cong, JJP approach Governor, escalate efforts to oust BJP govt

Chandigarh: In an intensified bid to dethrone the BJP-led government in Haryana, the Congress and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) have approached Governor Bandaru Dattatreya after the ruling party lost its majority in the state Assembly.



The 90-member Haryana Assembly at present has an effective strength of 88 with Karnal and Rania Assembly seats being vacant. The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10. The Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one member. There are six Independents.

The Congress on Thursday sought time to meet the Governor in the wake of the situation arising out of three Independent MLAs withdrawing support to the BJP government.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded the “minority” dispensation should resign on moral grounds.

Seeking time for its delegation to meet on Friday, the Congress letter to the Governor’s office said the party wants to present a memorandum regarding the present political situation in the state.

It said that a Congress delegation led by Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed, and B B Batra, chief whip CLP, and other Congress leaders wanted to meet the Governor on May 10.

Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support to the ruling BJP in Haryana on Tuesday and announced that they would back the Congress, after which the Opposition claimed that it had reduced the government to a minority in the state Assembly. However, Chief Minister Saini again asserted that his government was not in trouble.

Earlier on Thursday, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala also wrote to Governor Dattatreya, saying the Saini government no longer commands a majority and sought an immediate floor test.

BJP’s former ally JJP had told reporters that it is ready to help the Congress topple the government.

“We have also sought time from the Governor,” Leader of Opposition Hooda said when asked to comment on the JJP writing a letter to the Governor.

Hooda was campaigning in Bhiwani for the party’s Lok Sabha candidate Rao Dan Singh.

Replying to another question, Hooda said the Congress has 30 MLAs but in a reference to some JJP MLAs indicating their support in recent days to the BJP, he raised doubts whether all 10 JJP MLAs were onboard with their party.

“We are 30 MLAs...regarding JJP, it would have been better had they paraded 10 MLAs before the Governor.

“There is no dispute about our MLAs. Some of their (JJP’s) MLAs are supporting someone else...let them go to the Governor with their 10 MLAs,” he said.

“On moral grounds, the BJP government should resign. President’s rule should be imposed...we are demanding fresh elections in the state,” Hooda said.

Taking on both the BJP and the JJP whose alliance ended after Saini replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister in March, Hooda said: “They entered into agreement to break the alliance. People understand this.”

People know there is a direct flight between the Congress and the BJP (in the Lok Sabha polls), others are “vote kaatu” (vote-cutting) parties.

“When they (JJP) entered into a (post-poll) alliance (with BJP in 2019), I had said even then that it is not based on any policies, but selfish interests,” he said.

Hooda, a former chief minister, also said there is a wave blowing in favour of the Congress and exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini maintained that his government is not in trouble.

He told reporters in Karnal that his government won a confidence vote in March and “if it comes to seeking the trust vote, I will do it again when the time comes”.

“You ask Dushaynt Chautala how many MLAs he has got,” he said, challenging the claim that his government has lost the majority in the House.

His predecessor Khattar claimed that many MLAs are in touch with the BJP and there is “nothing to worry about”.