CM Soren offers talks as Jharkhand recruitment exam protest gathers steam

Ranchi: The protest by students and job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand intensified on Wednesday, with five more demonstrators, including two women, joining an indefinite hunger strike ahead of the monsoon session of the state Assembly. As the agitation gathered momentum, Chief Minister Hemant Soren described question paper leaks as a national problem, invited students for talks and assured them that their concerns would be addressed.



The agitation, led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, has been underway at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since July 25 and has become one of the state’s biggest student-led movements in recent years. The protesters are demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination, an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand, and reforms in the JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The five protesters joined JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for four days. His health deteriorated after his blood sugar and blood pressure dropped.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently observed a 26-day hunger strike in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue, urged Mahto over the phone to at least drink water. Mahto accepted the request and continued his protest after ending his complete fast.

JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch spokesperson Jivan Kumar said the protesters had intensified the agitation after repeated appeals to the government failed to produce concrete action. One of the fasting protesters, Sabita Kumari, said students had been left with no alternative. Another protester, Habiba, appealed to Soren, saying, “We want action and justice, not just assurances.”

The protesters also organised a Tiranga Yatra to draw public attention to the alleged recruitment irregularities.

The administration initiated talks as Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer Kumar Rajat and Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Dhananjay Kumar visited the protest site and invited a five-member student delegation to meet the chief minister. Rajat said the students had sought time to consider the proposal.

In a post on X, Soren said recruitment paper leaks were “not merely a Jharkhand issue but a major national problem affecting the youth across the country.” He said investigating agencies were working round the clock and those responsible were being sent to jail. “Our objective is not just to investigate but to provide a permanent solution to students’ concerns,” he said, adding that the government remained open to suggestions and would announce a concrete solution after examining every issue.

Earlier, Soren briefed Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on the protests and the progress of the investigation. According to Raj Bhavan, the Governor said recruitment bodies must function with complete transparency and credibility, while the chief minister assured him that no injustice would be allowed against students.

The issue also drew political reactions. BJP leader Babulal Marandi reiterated the party’s demand for cancellation of the examination and a CBI probe, alleging the ongoing CID investigation was an attempt to shield those responsible. Congress, an ally in the ruling coalition, also backed the protesters. Jharkhand Congress in-charge K. Raju said he would raise the issue with the chief minister, while senior leader Ajoy Kumar had earlier sought a judicial inquiry, dismissal of JPSC officials and cancellation of recent examination results.

The CID has arrested 14 people so far, questioned former JPSC chairman L. Khiangte four times since July 28 and conducted raids at 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad. Amid mounting pressure, the JPSC had earlier postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.